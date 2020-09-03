WEST POINT MWR CALENDAR

COMMUNITY FEATURED ITEM

West Point PWOC—COVID-19 Update

The Protestant Women of the Chapel will still be meeting this fall. However, it will look a little different. All groups will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays. If you have typically come on Tuesday mornings, please meet at the Cadet Chapel. The regular Thursday night group will continue to meet at the Post Chapel.

Unfortunately, watchcare is still unavailable and communal food/coffee will not be provided.

Please follow the “West Point PWOC” page for the latest updates as things are constantly changing.

We are thankful that the Lord is providing us a way to fellowship in these times and look forward to seeing you all soon.