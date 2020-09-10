Can I receive a COVID-19 test at Keller if I am ‘asymptomatic?’

By Keller Army Community Hospital

Army guidance is to only test COVID-19 asymptomatic beneficiaries who are scheduled for medical procedures, overseas missions (deployments, TDY or PCS) or readiness/training requirements.

Keller Army Community Hospital will administer a COVID-19 test to asymptomatic beneficiaries in the following categories:

• You are scheduled for or having a surgical procedure (inpatient or outpatient).

• You are a service member with a “travel medicine overseas deployment” requirement.

• You are a service member with a “training” requirement (military training, National Training Center or Joint Readiness Training Center).

• You are a service member scheduled for “official TDY travel overseas.”

• You are a service member/military family who will PCS overseas.

If you are in the above categories, you can book a COVID-19 test through the Keller Army Community Hospital Appointment Center at 845-938-7992 or 800-552-2907, from 7 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday.

U.S. Military Academy cadets who require a COVID-19 test should coordinate through their TAC officer.

If a beneficiary is not identified in the above categories, is asymptomatic and wants a COVID-19 test — or needs a test for school/college, work/employment, etc. — you are able to go to one of the New York State COVID testing sites.

Testing locations can be found at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you; or the NYS COVID-19 Hotline at 888-364-3065.

It is highly recommended that you contact the NYS testing site prior to arrival/testing.

Not all sites provide free testing and TRICARE does not cover asymptomatic testing.