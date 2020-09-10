Dominating start

Senior linebacker Jon Rhattigan returns an interception 43 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter during Army West Point football’s dominating season-opening 42-0 victory over Middle Tennessee State Saturday at Michie Stadium. Rhattigan also added six tackles, a half a tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery. There was a raucous crowd of 5,249 fans, limited to mostly cadets due to COVID-19 concerns. The Black Knights finished the game outgaining the Blue Raiders 368-184 yards total while moving the chains for 24 first downs to their opponents’ 13. The Black Knights return to action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe at Michie Stadium.