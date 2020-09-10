Nine cadets named CGA All-America scholar-athletes

Photo by Army Athletic Photo by Army Athletic

The College Gymnastics Association announced in late August that nine members of the Army West Point gymnastics team were selected to the CGA All-America Scholar-Athletes teams. Five Black Knights were selected to the first team, as sophomores Corban Barstow, Caleb Churchill and Kalvin Kingshill and seniors Mitchell McHugh and Joseph Minus attained grade point averages of 3.50 or higher to meet the criteria for the top unit. The group is among 114 individual gymnasts to qualify as first-team members. Representing Army on the second team are sophomores Patrick Armstrong and Jacob Nauman, 2020 U.S. Military Academy graduate Liam O’Hara and senior Kiernan Reagan. The 60-member second team is comprised of athletes who recorded a GPA between 3.499 and 3.2. It marks the second consecutive year of recognition for McHugh, Minus, O’Hara and Reagan, as they were among the six cadets named to the team in 2019. As a team, the Black Knights received honorable mention from the CGA for combined grade point average.