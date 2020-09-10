West Point honors Buffalo Soldier history

Melvin Smith (right), president of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of West Point, and retired Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Duane Ware pay homage to the history of the Buffalo Soldiers at West Point during the Buffalo Soldier ceremony Sunday at Buffalo Soldier Field. The event honors the service of the 9th and 10th Cavalry Regiments of the Buffalo Soldiers who served from 1907-46 at West Point. Photos by Jorge Garcia/PV