Army continues hot start with 37-7 win over ULM

Freshman wide reciever Isaiah Alston dives for a ball that is just out of his reach. However, he would later make a great catch for 29 yards, his only catch of the day, to set up a Black Knights’ field goal before the end of the first half during Army West Point’s 37-7 victory over Louisiana-Monroe Saturday at Michie Stadium. Photo by Dustin Satloff/Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications Freshman wide reciever Isaiah Alston dives for a ball that is just out of his reach. However, he would later make a great catch for 29 yards, his only catch of the day, to set up a Black Knights’ field goal before the end of the first half during Army West Point’s 37-7 victory over Louisiana-Monroe Saturday at Michie Stadium. Photo by Dustin Satloff/Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

By JJ Klein

Army Athletic Communications

Continuing its momentum from the opener, the Army West Point football team charged past Louisiana-Monroe Saturday by a 37-7 score at Michie Stadium.

The Black Knights improved to 2-0 after holding the Warhawks to 200 yards and a touchdown.

Army posted 465 offensive yards, while causing two turnovers and blocking a field goal attempt.

Freshman running back Jakobi Buchanan and senior quarterback Christian Anderson paced the Cadets’ offense with two touchdowns apiece. Buchanan had a career day with 106 rushing yards, averaging 9.6 yards per carry.

Defensively, junior defensive lineman Nolan Cockrill blocked a field goal, forced a fumble and had 1.5 tackles for a loss of four yards. Senior linebacker Jon Rhattigan posted 2.5 tackles for a loss of 17 yards and recorded 1.5 sacks.

The Black Knights allowed the lone ULM touchdown in the second quarter, holding the Warhawks scoreless in the other three.

How it happened

• The Black Knights carried their momentum from last weekend into the second game, scoring the first two touchdowns of the contest.

• Anderson scored 11:33 into the game on a 5-yard rush to push Army ahead 7-0.

• The Cadets ate up 8:13 of the clock during the 15 play, 60-yard drive.

• With 1:47 remaining in the first quarter, senior running back Sandon McCoy found the endzone on a strong second effort from two yards out giving the Black Knights a 14-0 advantage.

• Army’s special teams denied a ULM field goal attempt when Cockrill blocked a 37-yard attempt.

• Louisiana-Monroe snapped the Black Knights’ defensive stand at the 2:12 minute mark of the second quarter with a 6-yard touchdown pass to cut the Cadets’ lead to 14-7.

• Army was able to bounce back as the half ended with a 40-yard field goal by senior kicker Landon Salyers, making the score 17-7 in favor of the Black Knights.

• Things picked up in the second half off the bat when Army stunned ULM with a fake punt on 4th-and-10 at its own 35-yard line.

• The ball was snapped directly to junior linebacker Wilson Catoe who gained 37 yards to set the Cadets up for another touchdown.

• Anderson then rushed for six yards lifting Army to a 24-7 advantage.

• That wasn’t it for the third quarter however, as Buchanan rushed for 25 yards up the visiting sideline for the first score of his career.

• The Black Knights stayed hot in the fourth when Cockrill forced a Warhawks fumble. Sophomore defensive back Marquel Broughton recovered to set Army up for another scoring drive.

• Buchanan capped off a career day when he broke free for a 40-yard touchdown run with 5:58 left in the game, putting the Black Knights on top 37-7.

Team notes

• This was the first all-time meeting between the two schools.

• Since 2017, Army is 18-2 at Michie Stadium.

• The Cadets currently own a four-game home winning-streak. During the stretch, the Black Knights have outscored their opponents by a total of 189-20.

• Army’s streak of not allowing a touchdown at Michie Stadium ended at the 2:12 mark of the second quarter. The Cadets had gone 202:03 without allowing a touchdown on their home turf, dating back the UMass game in 2019.

• Army’s defensive unit opened the game with back-to-back three-and-outs. In total they had six three-and-outs.

• The Black Knights accumulated a total of 436 rushing yards and 465 yards of total offense.

• Twelve different members of the Black Knights attempted a rush. Five Cadets finished with at least 40 rushing yards.

Individual notes

• Anderson had his second career multiple rushing-touchdown day. He is now up to seven career rushing TDs and has three on the season.

• Anderson amassed a total of 95 rushing yards on 21 attempts.

• Buchanan rushed for his first career touchdown, taking it 25 yards to the house. He later added a 40-yard rush for a score.

• Buchanan finished the day with 106 yards to mark his first career 100-yard rushing game and the first such effort for a Black Knight this season.

• McCoy rushed for his 14th career touchdown and his fourth of the season.

• Cockrill’s blocked field goal attempt in the first quarter was Army’s first block field goal since Wunmi Oyetuga blocked one at Buffalo on Sept. 29, 2018.

• Cockrill also came up with his first career forced fumble with a strip in the fourth quarter.

• On the same play, Broughton had his first career fumble recovery.

• Broughton later recorded his first career interception.

• With time winding down in the first half, Salyers was pure on his 40-yard field goal attempt. It marked his second career made field goal. His other was a 42-yarder vs. Liberty on Sept. 8, 2018.

• Catoe took a direct snap 47 yards on a fake punt attempt on fourth-and-10 from the Army 35 yard line.