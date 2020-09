In the dust

Photo by Mark Wellman/Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point junior quarterback Christian Anderson avoids the rush of Louisiana-Monroe’s Seth Mason and leaves him in the dust during the Black Knights 37-7 victory over the Warhawks Saturday at Michie Stadium. Anderson had 21 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to lift Army to its second straight dominating win to open up the 2020 football season.