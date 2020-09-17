Keller Corner: Weekly updates, COVID-19 info

For a one-stop shop of all updated coronavirus information, Keller Army Community Hospital notifications, how to stop the spread of COVID-19, federal/state/local guidance and the U.S. Military Academy and Army Garrison West Point webpages, visit https://kach.amedd.army.mil/West-Point-COVID-19-INFO/.

September is National Preparedness Month

September is National Preparedness Month — and this year’s theme is “Disasters Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.”

The goal is to promote family and community disaster and emergency planning now and throughout the year. As our nation continues to respond to COVID-19, there is no better time to develop a plan.

Keller Army Community Hospital will provide information, every Tuesday throughout September, to assist you with preparing yourself, your family and your community.

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and we “ALL” have a role in helping to prevent suicides. Keller Army Community Hospital and other mental health organizations and individuals across the U.S. and around the world are raising awareness of suicide prevention during September.

Suicide remains a major public health problem. It is the 10th leading cause of death for all Americans.

Each year, nearly 45,000 people take their own lives, and more than 375,000 people are treated in emergency rooms for self-inflicted injuries related to suicide attempts.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Lifeline can be reached by calling 1-800-273-8255 or visit http://www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.

KACH establishes parking lot check-in initiative

Keller Army Community Hospital has established a “parking lot check-in” initiative in an effort to prevent the spread of illness and to facilitate social distancing by reducing the amount of beneficiaries in the waiting room.

As Keller clinics begin a staged re-opening of services and appointments, hospital traffic will increase proportionally.

The parking lot check-in initiative expands Keller waiting rooms by allowing routinely scheduled patients to remain comfortably in their vehicles in the Keller parking lot until their health care worker is ready to receive them for their appointment.

This method is voluntary and may not be suitable for every appointment type. The option will be explained to patients during appointment booking.

Patients who elect to check in via parking lot check-in will be instructed to call the front desk of their respective clinic immediately upon arrival at the Keller parking lot. The respective MSA will log the patient’s arrival and confirm their mobile number.

The appropriate clinic provider/nurse/technologist will be notified that the patient is waiting in the parking lot. The patient will be called and invited into the clinic when their provider/nurse/technologist is prepared for the appointment.

Behavior Health, Optometry/Ophthalmology and Nutrition Care are not participating in the initiative.

To schedule an appointment, call the Keller Appointment Center at 845-938-7992 or 800-552-2907, 7 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday, Beneficiaries enrolled in TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Plus may make online appointments for Primary Care and Optometry at https://www.tricareonline.com.

KACH Pharmacy continues “in-car” dispensing

The Keller Army Community Hospital Pharmacy continues “in-car dispensing” as a way for patients to receive their medications.

This is being done to prevent the spread of illness and to facilitate social distancing by reducing the amount of beneficiaries in the waiting room.

The in-car, drive-up delivery is done in two easy steps:

1. Call the pharmacy prior to arriving. The pharmacy will prepare your medications to be ready when you arrive. Call 845-938-2271/6619/3812. The pharmacy staff will coordinate a time for you to come pick up your medication within about two hours.

2. When you arrive at the pharmacy, pull in to one of the numbered pharmacy parking spaces—in the upper parking area, and call the pharmacy again to have a hospital representative bring out your medications out to you.

Beneficiaries, or the representative, picking up medications must provide either a photocopy of their DOD ID card, or a high-quality photo (smart phone is acceptable) of the front and back of the beneficiary’s ID card.

Beneficiaries that are subject to restriction of movement (self-quarantine or self-isolation) can either coordinate through their chain-of-command for a representative to pick-up their medication, or a beneficiary’s sponsor or representative can pick up their medication.

In addition to these services, beneficiaries—who reside on West Point—can receive over-the-counter “cold packs” if you are exhibiting cold symptoms.

JOES lets KACH know ‘how we are doing’

Did you receive a Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES) in the mail after your visit to Keller Army Community Hospital? If so, let us know how we did.

JOES has replaced the Army Provider Level Satisfaction Survey (APLSS). JOES will combine and standardize long-standing methods used by the Army, Navy, Air Force and Defense Health Agency/National Capital Region to learn about beneficiary health care experiences with the goal of making them better.

This single outpatient-visit based instrument will assist military treatment facilities with their goal of becoming a high reliability organization.

Keller requests that you don’t forget to fill out the survey if you receive it in the mail. Keller values you your comments and suggestions.

Keller clinics can receive up to $1,000 for each “completely satisfied” survey returned. Surveys returned with satisfactory marks help us keep our clinics up to date with the latest equipment and services available to you.