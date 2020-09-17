U.S. Military Academy ranked among best colleges

The U.S. Military Academy is again rated as one of the nation’s best undergraduate education institutions in numerous college rankings sites. Photo by John Pellino/USMA PAO The U.S. Military Academy is again rated as one of the nation’s best undergraduate education institutions in numerous college rankings sites. Photo by John Pellino/USMA PAO

By West Point Media Relations

WEST POINT, N.Y.—The U.S. Military Academy is again rated as one of the nation’s best undergraduate education institutions in numerous college rankings sites.

According to The Princeton Review, the academy was ranked No. 1 for Most Accessible Professors for the third year in a row. The education services company features West Point in the new 2020 edition of its college guide, “The Best 386 Colleges.”

West Point was also ranked in “The Best 386 Colleges:” No. 1 for Best College Library for the second year in a row, No. 2 for Best Classroom Experience, No. 2 for Lots of Race/Class Interaction and No. 2 Best Science Lab Facilities.

“The U.S. Military Academy is dedicated to educating, training and inspiring the Corps of Cadets, and these rankings reflect our institution’s commitment to developing leaders of character,” Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb, Dean of the Academic Board, said. “Our faculty and staff are world-class teachers, mentors, scholars and, most importantly, role models who work tirelessly to support our cadets in all of their endeavors whether they be in the classrooms, on the athletic fields, on-field exercises, in the library or our laboratories.”

Only about 15% of America’s 2,500 four-year colleges and two colleges outside the U.S. are profiled in the book. All of the ranking lists are based on The Princeton Review’s surveys of students attending the colleges.

Additionally, the academy was ranked in the following publications:

• No. 15 for National Liberal Arts Colleges in U.S. News and World Report;

• No. 5 Best Liberal Arts Colleges in America in Niche;

• No. 5 Top Public Universities in America in Niche.