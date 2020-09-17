WEST POINT MWR CALENDAR

LRC Warehouse 917 and Central Issue Facility reducing operational services

The Logistics Readiness Center Warehouse 917 and Central Issue Facility will be reducing operational services due to the required annual 100% inventory. Due to COVID-19, the LRC Warehouse 917 and Central Issue Facility has to stagger these inventories.

• Warehouse 917, WB4 and WB9 Reimbursable, Expendable and Durable inventories are scheduled through Oct. 2.

• LRC Central Issue Facility Warehouse 917—CIF inventory and Class 7 items are scheduled for Oct. 2 through Oct. 30. All military personnel who will be retiring or ETSing and require clearing (turn-in) through the LRC West Point Central Issue Facility during these dates will be required to make an appointment prior to Oct. 2 by contacting the below personnel:

• Betsy Young—845-938-4562.

• Jason Matzkanin—845-938-1835.

Free historic West Point map with $50 purchase at the DUSA Gift Shop

The Daughters of the U.S. Army Gift Shop, located inside the West Point Museum, has new hours and is open 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For a limited time, shoppers will receive a museum-quality, 18”x24” 1883 historic map of West Point, free with any purchase of $50 or more while supplies last.

DUSA has a selection of West Point clothing and exclusive items such as West Point China, leather bags and Cadet ornaments. Find us at shop.dusagiftshop.org, choose “store pick-up” and your order will be waiting for you.

Mine Torne Road closure dates for personally-owned firearm ranges

Mine Torne Road will be closed to traffic due to personally-owned firearm ranges on the following dates:

• Sept. 26;

• Oct. 17;

• Nov. 14.

For more details, contact Joseph Middlebrooks, Range Operations scheduler, at 845-938-8556 or email Joseph.t.middlebrooks.civ@mail.mil.

West Point-Town of the Highlands Farmers Market

The West Point-Town of the Highlands Farmers Market is open for the 2020 season.

The farmers market takes place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays on Main Street in Highland Falls, across from the West Point Visitors Center.

The farmers market is scheduled to run through October.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following policies must be rendered: face masks are required, follow designated paths, social distance by staying six-feet apart, no sampling or handling and no lingering/loitering.

However, children 2 years and older are now allowed, but as long as they wear masks.