Women’s XC opens season with win over Syracuse

Photo by Army Athletic Communications Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point women’s cross country team kicked off its 2020 season with a 26-33 victory over Syracuse at Twin Ponds on the Farm in Montgomery, N.Y., on Saturday. In the team’s first competition following the COVID-19 outbreak, the Black Knights were strong throughout, claiming nine of the top 12 positions in the meet. In their collegiate debut, freshmen Georgia Jones and Helen Shearer led the cadets with second- and third-place individual finishes. Senior All-ACC and All-Region performer Amanda Vestri finished first for the Orange. It was the first head-to-head competition between the two programs since 1996, when the Army defeated Syracuse, 68-74. The Orange entered the season ranked fourth in the ACC after finishing 2019 ranked fifth in the Northeast Region. The Black Knights now turn their attention to continued competition in the fall. Earlier this week, Army announced that it will take on Navy in the annual Army-Navy Star Meet on Oct. 17 in Annapolis, Md.