Black Knights recognized in early US Lacrosse rankings

The Army West Point men’s lacrosse team ranked 16th nationally in the US Lacrosse early 2021 Rankings, announced Sept. 15. The Black Knights went 2-1 against ranked opponents in the 2020 season with their one loss coming to then-ranked No. 5 Syracuse. Army finished 6-2 overall before the season ended for programs across the country. Army’s scoring defense (7.25) was second in the nation and its scoring margin of 6.50 was seventh. Junior attack Brendan Nichtern ranked fourth in Division I with 3.38 assists per game, while his 5.75 points per game average was good for ninth. Junior goalie Wyatt Schupler finished the year fourth nationally in save percentage (.617) and was second for his 7.18 goals against average.

Photo by Army Athletic Communications