Competitive club captains receive Centurion pins

Photos by John Pellino/USMA PAO and Kathy Eastwood/PV Photos by John Pellino/USMA PAO and Kathy Eastwood/PV

U.S. Corps of Cadets Commandant Brig. Gen. Curtis A. Buzzard, the head of the Department of Physical Education Col. Nicholas Gist and U.S. Corps of Cadets Command Sergeant Major Command Sgt. Maj. Ken Killingsworth present Centurion pins to cadet club team captains in a ceremony Sept. 10 at the Cadet Mess Hall. The Centurion pin recognizes the accomplishments and dedication of competitive club team captains. In the ancient Roman army, soldiers were awarded the rank of “Centurion” based on their strength, size and skills, as well as their years of dedicated military service. They would typically command legions of 100 men or more. The Centurion pin ceremony was the brainchild of former U.S. Corps of Cadets Commandant, retired Maj. Gen. William Rapp, in 2009, to honor those leaders in the competitive sports clubs, and to expand on Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s quote “Upon the fields of friendly strife are sown the seeds that, on other days, and other fields, will bear the fruit of victory.”