SAMI prepped

Cadets of Company A-2 conduct Saturday AM Inspection, also known as ‘SAMI,’ on Saturday. SAMI is a strict standards-based room inspection that happens every semester, once or multiple times, per company. Cadets rigorously prepare the day before to get ready as the cadet change of command goes from room-to-room to perform a ‘white glove test’ and to make sure everything is up to standard and dress right dress.

Photos by Class of 2021 Cadet Angeline Tritschler and Class of 2022 Cadets Bria Norman, Kevin Hamilton, Isabel Penales and Crystal Zhang