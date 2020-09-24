Sprint football announces home-and-home with Navy

By JJ Klein

Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point and Navy will clash twice in sprint football this fall, announced Army head coach retired Lt. Col Mark West on Friday.

The first contest will be at West Point at 1 p.m. Oct. 4. Then on Oct. 18, the two foes will clash for the “star” in Annapolis at 1 p.m. as part of the Army-Navy Star Series, presented by USAA.

“As disappointed as we were in having our fall season postponed, the team is extremely excited and thankful that we have the opportunity to play Navy twice this fall,” West said. “Knowing these two rivalry games could very well be the only games we play this year makes them even more special, especially for our seniors.”

The last time the two teams squared off the Black Knights walked away with their 36th Collegiate Sprint Football League title, downing Navy 13-0 at Franklin Field in Philadelphia. The shutout marked Army’s first over Navy since 1984.

Since the start of the 2012 season, Army owns a record of 6-4 over the Midshipmen.

During that span, neither team has won more than two consecutive games. Of the 82 games that have been played in the rivalry, 37 have been decided by a single possession.