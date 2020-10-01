A new era of Army physical fitness assessment—the ACFT

Cadets perform the drag part of the Sprint, Drag, Carry, which involves dragging a 90-pound weighted sled, during the Army Combat Fitness Test Saturday at Target Hill Athletic Field. Cadets perform the drag part of the Sprint, Drag, Carry, which involves dragging a 90-pound weighted sled, during the Army Combat Fitness Test Saturday at Target Hill Athletic Field.

A cadet performs the T-push-up during the hand-release pushup portion of the six-event Army Combat Fitness Test.

Maj. Nathaniel Stickney (right), an instructor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, counts the amount of leg tucks a cadet performs during the Leg Tuck portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test.

Class of 2023 Cadet Liam Dowd, who was making up missing the Army Combat Fitness Test during Cadet Field Training, performs the kettlebell carry of the Sprint, Drag, Carry Saturday at Target Hill Athletic Field.