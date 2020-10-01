Beat Citadel Boxing Rumble scheduled for Oct. 9

The Beat Citadel Boxing Rumble card Oct. 9 at Trophy Point



MAX WT: 120-pound females

RED CORNER: Christina Lyons (D-2)

BLUE CORNER: Eda Hopkins (A-2)



MAX WT: 140-pound males

RED CORNER: Isaiah Queen (G-1)

BLUE CORNER: Luigi Galzerano (B-3)



MAX WT: 132-pound females

RED CORNER: Emma Begin (H-1)

BLUE CORNER: Jac Chronister (I-4)



MAX WT: 152-pound males

RED CORNER: Shane Ferry (D-4)

BLUE CORNER: Mike Matthews (A-1)



MAX WT: 154-pound males

RED CORNER: Lawrence Shepherd (A-2)

BLUE CORNER: Will Naumann (D-2)



MAX WT: 126-pound females

RED CORNER: Leija Cobb (B-4)

BLUE CORNER: Kristina Hughes (E-4)



MAX WT: 200-pound males

RED CORNER: Elias Manning (B-4)

BLUE CORNER: Chris Sharfin (G-1)



MAX WT: 195-pound males

RED CORNER: Matt Beason (F-2)

BLUE CORNER: Xavier Williams (E-1)



MAX WT: 165-pound females

RED CORNER: Sidney Sandburg (G-4)

BLUE CORNER: Ruby Romsland (E-4)

The Army West Point boxing team is hosting the BEAT CITADEL Boxing Rumble from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Trophy Point Amphitheater.

Currently, there are nine bouts scheduled, four women’s and five men’s bouts, however, the bout card is tentative and may adjust prior to the event.

The event is meant to build morale, camaraderie and as a spirit rally for the Corps of Cadets. Also, a Cadet Glee Club soloist will perform the National Anthem, the Cadet Parachute Team will jump in with the first bout’s gloves, WKDT will provide DJ services, cadet MWR is planning to support and AAFES food trucks will also provide support.

However, with the close promixity of everyone along Trophy Point, there are rules under the COVID-19 Mitigation Strategy for both attendees and participants:

• General seating and VIP chairs will be socially distanced 6-feet apart;

• Event moved from Central and North Areas to increase open air spacing;

• Each boxer will be assigned their own corners for Team Trace requirements;

• Boxing warm up space will be restricted to participating boxers only;

• Blue and red boxing corners will have a sanitization kit for use following each bout;

• Masks will always be worn when social distancing is constrained;

• Equipment will be sanitized at the conclusion of the event.