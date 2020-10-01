Building trust

Photos by John Pellino/USMA PAO and Tarnish Pride/USMA PAO

The U.S. Military Academy hosted the Honorable Living Day and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Seminar from Sept. 23-25. The theme was “We Stand Together.” Within that overarching topic, the week’s key messages included dignity and respect, cultivating an inclusive environment and building cohesive teams. This three-day event brought together cadets, staff and faculty to discuss best practices to model inclusive behaviors, create empathy and build trust. The events included tree talks where cadets held open, honest discussions about how to live honorably. Simultaneously, the academy offered several tents along the apron in Central Area to understand the different cultures and backgrounds within the Corps of Cadets.