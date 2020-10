Men’s Soccer shuts out Merchant Marine Academy

Thanks to a second half surge, the Army West Point men’s soccer team took down the Merchant Marine Academy 1-0 Saturday at Kings Point, N.Y. Scoreless after the first half, sophomore midfielder Justin McStay (above) netted a goal off a corner kick by junior midfielder Oscar Pereira in the 50th minute. Army continued to press to help preserve a 1-0 shutout for junior goaltender Jacob Suppiah.