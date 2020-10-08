Army football bounces back with big win over ACU

By Rachel Caton

Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point football team muscled its way past Abilene Christian by a score of 55-23 Saturday at Michie Stadium.

The Black Knights improved to 4-1 after boasting 493 total offensive yards, 441 of which came on the ground.

Sophomore quarterback Jemel Jones shined today with his first-career 100-yard performance and two touchdowns.

Freshman running back Tyrell Robinson also posted a 100-yard day for the Black Knights.

Sophomore defensive back Marquel Broughton and senior linebacker Jon Rhattigan led the defensive effort with eight tackles apiece. Rhattigan recorded one tackle for a loss.

How it happened

• The Black Knights wasted no time defending their home turf, forcing a turnover on downs on ACU’s first offensive possession thanks to a freshman linebacker Keeron Henderson sack.

• Army took over on the 45-yard line to set up a scoring drive.

• Senior running back Sandon McCoy kicked off the Army scoring plays with a one-yard punch into the end zone to cap a 10-play, 45-yard drive which spanned 5:19.

• Five seconds into the second quarter, senior kicker Landon Salyers sailed one through the uprights for a career-long 43-yard field goal, which gave the Cadets a 10-0 lead.

• Junior defenisve lineman Nolan Cockrill notched a sack for a loss of 11 yards two minutes later to force Abilene Christian to punt.

• Due to a short three-yard punt by ACU, Army gained control on the Wildcats’ 16-yard line and scored 16 seconds later after a three-yard rushing touchdown by Jones.

• Army kept its foot on the gas with sophomore linebacker Fabrice Voyne recovering an onside kick on the Army 42-yard line.

• Sophomore running back Jakobi Buchanan went on to finish the ensuing drive with a three-yard run into the end zone with 10:15 left in the opening half to put the Cadets ahead 23-0.

• Abilene Christian put three points on the board thanks to a 31-yard field goal, which cut Army’s lead to 23-3.

• The Black Knights reached a milestone on the next drive, scoring their first passing touchdown of the year.

• Jones connected with junior wide receiver Michael Roberts for a 33-yard touchdown. Senior running back Artice Hobbs IV followed with a two-point conversion to pad Army’s lead, 31-3.

• The Wildcats scored a touchdown with 4:18 on the clock in the third quarter after a two-yard completion from Peyton Mansell to Kobe Clark.

• Army bounced back however with seven more points 1:15 minutes later.

• Jones eclipsed 100 rushing yards on the drive which was capped by a 49-yard touchdown run.

• Mansell connected with Clark yet again for Abilene Christian’s second touchdown of the contest for 45 yards.

• Sophomore running back Anthony Adkins found the end zone for Army after a three-yard rush to help the Black Knights jump ahead 48-17.

• The Wildcats converted once again on a long pass to cut the Cadets’ lead to 25 points. Branden Hohenstein had a 61-yard reception for the score.

•The Black Knight capped off a successful offensive day with a five-play, 46-yard effort for one final score with 0:37 seconds remaining.

•Adkins recorded the final touchdown with a powerful 28-yard dash to secure a 55-23 win for the Cadets.

Game notes

• This was the first all-time meeting between the two schools.

• Dating back to last season against Hawai’I, Army has scored first in six consecutive games.

• The Black Knights have scored a touchdown on their first offensive drive three times this season.

• Army had two 100-yard rushers in Jones and Robinson, marking the first time since Oct. 14, 2017 that the Cadets had multiple 100-yard rushers when Ahmad Bradshaw and Kell Walker did so.

• Jones is the ninth quarterback to record a 100-yard rushing game in the Jeff Monken era, joining senior quarterback Christian Anderson, junior quarerback Jabari Laws, Kelvin Hopkins, Cam Thomas, Ahmad Bradshaw, AJ Schurr, Chris Carter and Angel Santiago.

• Robinson became just the 15th player in program history have a 100-yard game with seven or fewer attempts. He finished with 126 rushing yards on just seven carries, good for an average of 18 yards per carry.

• Jones threw for his first career passing touchdown when he connected with Roberts on 33-yard reception. The play paired as Roberts’ first receiving touchdown

• Salyers was pure on a 43-yard field goal attempt to mark a new career long. He is 3-for-3 on FG attempts this season.

• The Black Knights had their first sucessful onside kick attempt since Oct. 21, 2017, when Army recovered one against Temple.

• Freshman kicker Quinn Maretzki split the uprights on a 40-yard field goal attempt to mark his first career made field goal.

• McCoy scored his fifth rushing TD of the season and the 15th of his career. He is 3 TDs shy of moving into 19th all-time.