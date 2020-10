Better late than never

Photos by John Pellino/USMA PAO and Class of 2022 Cadet Ellington Ward Photos by John Pellino/USMA PAO and Class of 2022 Cadet Ellington Ward

After a five-week delay due to COVID-19 circumstances, cadets from the U.S. Military Academy Class of 2021 finally received their class rings during the Ring Ceremony Friday at Trophy Point. The following evening, cadets celebrated this momentous occasion during a banquet at Washington Hall.