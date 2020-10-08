Help virtually sell out Army-Air Force football

Until Nov. 5, Army Athletics asks that you, its most loyal supporters, to help them keep the streak alive and “virtually” sell out Michie Stadium for the seventh consecutive Army-Air Force football matchup. Photo by Army Athletic Communications Until Nov. 5, Army Athletics asks that you, its most loyal supporters, to help them keep the streak alive and “virtually” sell out Michie Stadium for the seventh consecutive Army-Air Force football matchup. Photo by Army Athletic Communications

By Army Athletic Communications

Army Fans,

We miss you on football Saturdays at West Point. We miss tailgating at Buffalo Solider Field. We miss watching the Cadet Review from the Plain. We miss the spirit of Black Knights Alley. We miss cheering on the parachute team as they deliver the game ball. We miss the roar from the crowd after an Army score. Most of all, we miss YOU and a SOLD OUT Michie Stadium.

As the leaves begin to change and the calendar turns to November, that means one thing on the banks of the Hudson River: Army vs. Air Force football presented by USAA. The past six Army-Air Force matchups at Michie Stadium have been witnessed by sellout crowds. While fan capacity will be limited if fans are approved to attend this game, we have no plans of ending this academy rivalry sellout streak in 2020.

Until Nov. 5, we ask that you, our most loyal supporters, to help us keep the streak alive and “virtually” sell out Michie Stadium for the seventh consecutive Army-Air Force matchup.

By purchasing a virtual ticket, you will be making a 2020 donation to the Army A Club in support of more than 1,000 outstanding cadet-athletes.

It is the mission of the Army A Club to provide our cadet-athletes with the resources necessary to have an extraordinary division-1 athletic experience and the Army A Club is currently projecting a 2020 shortfall of $4 million in direct support of that mission.

Likewise, the potential of not having any fans in attendance for 2020 football games could also mean a loss of $8.3M in ticket revenue. Because of this projected shortfall, we respectfully ask for your support to bridge the gap and to maintain the Air Force game sellout streak.

Go to https://goarmywestpoint.com/news/2020/10/1/football-help-sellout-army-air-force-for-7th-consecutive-year.aspx to read the donation amounts and corresponding benefits package in donating.

However, virtual tickets will not allow you access to Michie Stadium if fans are permitted for this game. If fans are permitted, fan capacity will be limited.

A 2020 donation made through the Army-Air Force virtual sellout will not be eligible for 2021 Army A Club credit.