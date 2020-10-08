Keller Corner: Weekly updates, COVID-19 info

For a one-stop shop of all updated coronavirus information, Keller Army Community Hospital notifications, how to stop the spread of COVID-19, federal/state/local guidance and the U.S. Military Academy and Army Garrison West Point webpages, visit https://kach.amedd.army.mil/West-Point-COVID-19-INFO/.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Keller Army Community Hospital will provide information — every Wednesday throughout October — on our Facebook page in an effort to raise awareness of this disease.

Women in the United States get breast cancer more than any other type of cancer except skin cancer. Breast cancer is second to lung cancer as a cause of cancer death in American women.

However, deaths from breast cancer have decreased a little bit every year since 2003. Breast cancer also occurs in men, but the number of new cases is small.

The Keller Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/kellerarmycommunityhospital.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

If you are a victim of domestic abuse, you can receive anonymous, confidential help —available 24/7 — by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE).If you are in a domestic violence emergency, call 9-1-1.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month evolved from the “Day of Unity” held in October 1981 and conceived by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The “Day of Unity” soon evolved into a week, and in October 1987, the first National Domestic Violence Awareness Month was observed.

It is important to raise awareness, because “every nine seconds, a woman in the U.S. is beaten or assaulted by a current or ex-significant other” and this is unacceptable.

Every Saturday throughout October, Keller Army Community Hospital will provide information — on the Keller Facebook page — to raise awareness.

KACH establishes parking lot check-in initiative

Keller Army Community Hospital has established a “parking lot check-in” initiative in an effort to prevent the spread of illness and to facilitate social distancing by reducing the amount of beneficiaries in the waiting room.

As Keller clinics begin a staged re-opening of services and appointments, hospital traffic will increase proportionally.

The parking lot check-in initiative expands Keller waiting rooms by allowing routinely scheduled patients to remain comfortably in their vehicles in the Keller parking lot until their health care worker is ready to receive them for their appointment.

This method is voluntary and may not be suitable for every appointment type. The option will be explained to patients during appointment booking.

Patients who elect to check in via parking lot check-in will be instructed to call the front desk of their respective clinic immediately upon arrival at the Keller parking lot. The respective MSA will log the patient’s arrival and confirm their mobile number.

The appropriate clinic provider/nurse/technologist will be notified that the patient is waiting in the parking lot. The patient will be called and invited into the clinic when their provider/nurse/technologist is prepared for the appointment.

Behavior Health, Optometry/Ophthalmology and Nutrition Care are not participating in the initiative.

To schedule an appointment, call the Keller Appointment Center at 845-938-7992 or 800-552-2907, 7 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday, Beneficiaries enrolled in TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Plus may make online appointments for Primary Care and Optometry at https://www.tricareonline.com.

KACH Pharmacy continues “in-car” dispensing

The Keller Army Community Hospital Pharmacy continues “in-car dispensing” as a way for patients to receive their medications.

This is being done to prevent the spread of illness and to facilitate social distancing by reducing the amount of beneficiaries in the waiting room.

The in-car, drive-up delivery is done in two easy steps:

1. Call the pharmacy prior to arriving. The pharmacy will prepare your medications to be ready when you arrive. Call 845-938-2271/6619/3812. The pharmacy staff will coordinate a time for you to come pick up your medication within about two hours.

2. When you arrive at the pharmacy, pull in to one of the numbered pharmacy parking spaces—in the upper parking area, and call the pharmacy again to have a hospital representative bring out your medications out to you.

Beneficiaries, or the representative, picking up medications must provide either a photocopy of their DOD ID card, or a high-quality photo (smart phone is acceptable) of the front and back of the beneficiary’s ID card.

Beneficiaries that are subject to restriction of movement (self-quarantine or self-isolation) can either coordinate through their chain-of-command for a representative to pick-up their medication, or a beneficiary’s sponsor or representative can pick up their medication.

In addition to these services, beneficiaries—who reside on West Point—can receive over-the-counter “cold packs” if you are exhibiting cold symptoms.

JOES lets KACH know ‘how we are doing’

Did you receive a Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES) in the mail after your visit to Keller Army Community Hospital? If so, let us know how we did.

JOES has replaced the Army Provider Level Satisfaction Survey (APLSS). JOES will combine and standardize long-standing methods used by the Army, Navy, Air Force and Defense Health Agency/National Capital Region to learn about beneficiary health care experiences with the goal of making them better.

This single outpatient-visit based instrument will assist military treatment facilities with their goal of becoming a high reliability organization.

Keller requests that you don’t forget to fill out the survey if you receive it in the mail. Keller values you your comments and suggestions.

Keller clinics can receive up to $1,000 for each “completely satisfied” survey returned. Surveys returned with satisfactory marks help us keep our clinics up to date with the latest equipment and services available to you.