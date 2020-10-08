Men’s Soccer shuts down Merchant Marine Academy, 4-0

Photo by Army Athletic Communications Photo by Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point men’s soccer team came out victorious once again against the Merchant Marine Academy, this time by a 4-0 score Saturday at Clinton Field at Malek Stadium. The Black Knights shut down the Mariners in back-to-back weekends. Junior midefielder Oscar Pereira had a standout game with five points, while junior forward Jake Burgess finished with two. Army and Merchant Marine Academy were knotted at 0-0 until Periera put home a penalty kick in the 36th minute to spark the scoring run for the Cadets. Junior goaltender Jacob Suppiah recorded his second-straight shutout against Merchant Marine Academy. The Cadets out shot the Mariners 25-0.