WEST POINT MWR CALENDAR

COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

LRC Warehouse 917 and Central Issue Facility reducing operational services

The Logistics Readiness Center Warehouse 917 and Central Issue Facility will be reducing operational services due to the required annual 100% inventory. Due to COVID-19, the LRC Warehouse 917 and Central Issue Facility has to stagger these inventories.

• LRC Central Issue Facility Warehouse 917—CIF inventory and Class 7 items are scheduled through Oct. 30. All military personnel who will be retiring or ETSing and require clearing (turn-in) through the LRC West Point Central Issue Facility during these dates will be required to make an appointment by contacting the below personnel:

• Betsy Young—845-938-4562.

• Jason Matzkanin—845-938-1835.

Mine Torne Road closure dates for personally-owned firearm ranges

Mine Torne Road will be closed to traffic due to personally-owned firearm ranges on the following dates:

• Oct. 17;

• Nov. 14.

For more details, contact Joseph Middlebrooks, Range Operations scheduler, at 845-938-8556 or email Joseph.t.middlebrooks.civ@mail.mil.

West Point-Town of the Highlands Farmers Market

The West Point-Town of the Highlands Farmers Market is open for the 2020 season.

The farmers market takes place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays on Main Street in Highland Falls, across from the West Point Visitors Center.

The farmers market is scheduled to run through October.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following policies must be rendered: face masks are required, follow designated paths, social distance by staying six-feet apart, no sampling or handling and no lingering/loitering.

However, children 2 years and older are now allowed, but as long as they wear masks.