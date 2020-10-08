WEST POINT MWR CALENDAR

COMMUNITY FEATURED ITEMS

MWR offers outdoor movies

West Point Morale, Welfare and Recreation is excited to announce a few outdoor movies happening this month.

• Oct. 16, 7:15 p.m.—The Outdoor Recreation staff will host an outdoor “drive-in” style movie as it features Frozen II at the PX Parking Lot near H-Lot fields.

The Exchange will offer concession specials for movie-goers inside the Express that night.

• Friday and Oct. 30, 6 p.m.—The Child and Youth Services Middle School/Teen staff will host two outdoor movie nights at the Youth Center (Building 500) for CYS enrolled youth grades 6-12. Hocus Pocus is showing Friday, while A Quiet Place can be seen Oct. 30.

For details about these events, visit westpoint.armymwr.com. See Page 12 for both movie advertisements.