Army claims two exhibition victories at Coast Guard

By Nick Lovera

Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point volleyball team saw its first action of 2020, claiming two 3-0 victories over the Coast Guard Academy Saturday in New London, Connecticut.

After several intersquad scrimmages at Gillis Field House, the matches marked the first time the Black Knights were able to compete against another team since the COVID-19 outbreak that led to the postponement of the NCAA volleyball season.

The day was a great opportunity for Army’s 12-member freshmen class to see their first competitive action, and they piled up the statsheet.

Freshman outside hitter Allanah Cutler was Army’s top scorer on the day, recording five kills in the first contest and a team-leading eight kills in match two. Freshman setter Isabella Sullivan was the team’s top setter on the day, leading the team with 11 assists in game one and 14 assists in match two.

“It felt great to play two matches today,”Head Coach Alma Kovaci Lee said. “The team did a great job of taking care of the ball on our side of the net. We are very young, so being able to compete helped us gain a bit of experience. I was very impressed with Allanah Cutler’s play. She is powerful, smart and efficient.”

The veterans on the team also saw action on the day, with senior Ana Oglivie and sophomore Sayler Butters splitting time at libero and recording 11 combined digs apiece. Junior middle blocker Emmy Barnhorst was the team leader in kills in the first contest with eight.

“Our team is improving and starting to gel together,” Kovaci Lee said. “We’d like to thank Coast Guard for the great hospitality. At the end of the day, we got to spend a few minutes getting to know the Coast Guard athletes and learn about life at their Academy. This was a great experience for all of us.”

The Black Knights will return home to host Merchant Marine in the first competition at Gillis Field House in 2020 on Saturday.

The event will be closed to outside spectators.