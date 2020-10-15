Army-Navy Star Series tilt to be played Oct. 25

The Army Sprint football contest against Navy initially scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday in Annapolis, Md., has been pushed back to Oct. 25. The start time for the Star Series matchup, which is presented by USAA, will be 1 p.m. Attendance for the event will be limited to Midshipmen. It will not be open to the outside public. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. Since the start of the 2012 season, Army owns a record of 6-4 over the Midshipmen. During that span neither team has won more than two consecutive games. Of the 82 games that have been played in the rivalry, 37 have been decided by a single possession. The contest initially scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4 at West Point will not be rescheduled.