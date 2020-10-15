Army West Point football defeats The Citadel, 14-9

By Rachel Caton

Army Athletic Communications

Army West Point football defeated The Citadel, 14-9, on Saturday afternoon at Michie Stadium.

The defense made its presence known immediately, as sophomore defensive back Marquel Broughton hauled in his second interception of the season and career just 38 seconds into the game.

The Citadel got on the board first, with a 39 yard field goal as the clock expired on the first quarter.

The Black Knights entered the second quarter trailing 3-0, the first time they have been behind at Michie Stadium in 2020.

With 2:57 left in the first half, sophomore quarterback Jemel Jones got the Black Knights on the board with a 29 yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Reikan Donaldson and senior kicker Landon Salyers’ extra point made it 7-3, Army.

The Citadel was driving with under a minute left in the half, junior defensive back Cedrick Cunningham hauled in the second interception of the day for the Black Knights at Army’s three-yard-line to thwart the Bulldogs’ drive.

A Jemel Jones interception at Army’s own 41-yard-line gave The Citadel the ball back with 16 seconds left on the clock. A 47-yard field goal attempt by the Bulldogs’ Colby Kintner hit the upright and the Black Knights took a 7-3 lead into the half.

Special teams came up big with 9:28 left in the third quarter, as sophomore linebacker Andre Carter III blocked a 47-yard field goal attempt by the Bulldogs, the second blocked kick of the year for the Black Knights.

The offense keyed off that big special teams play, driving 62 yards on 14 plays as they ate up 7:03 on the clock with Jones capping it off with a five-yard touchdown run. After Salyers’ extra point, the Black Knights led, 14-3.

The Bulldogs scored their first touchdown of the day with 3:21 left in the fourth quarter on a four-yard Darique Hampton run and the Black Knights saw their lead shrink to just five points, 14-9.

However, the Black Knight offense was able to take care of business of their next possession on the heels of sophomore backup quarterback Maurice Bellan, extending the drive and holding onto the football through the final whistle to give Army the 14-9 victory.

Game notes

• The Black Knights are now 20-2 at Michie Stadium dating back to the start of the 2017 season. The Cadets currently own a six-game win-streak on their home turf.

• This is just the fifth time since 1970 that Army has won at least four games in its first five tilts. The Black Knights started the 1996 season with a 5-0 record. They started 4-1 in 1985, 1988 and 1993.

• As a unit, Army’s defense had eight tackles for a loss of yardage. Thus far on the season, the Black Kinghts have made 36 stops behind the line of scrimmage for a combined loss of 148 yards.

• During Army’s six-game home winning streak, it has outscored its opponents, 258-52.

• Junior linebacker Arik Smith notched a season high 11 tackles (4 solo). He was one shy of matching his career high, which he set last year against Navy. Also had a career high 3.0 TFLs, which included 2.0 sacks, also a career high.

• Jones made his first career start at quarterback. He became the first Army quarterback to have at least one passing and one rushing touchdown in consecutive games since AJ Schurr did so in 2015 against Bucknell (Oct. 17) and Rice (Oct. 24).

Quote of the day

On the play of the defense — “Our guys have been playing really hard and really well. Today they beat some blocks and made some plays. Our guys came up with plays to make stops. The blocked field goal was huge in the game for sure. Had they made the field goal in the first half and the one there, it would have been a completely different ball game.” — Head Coach Jeff Monken.