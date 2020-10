Aviation Detachment conducts training

The 2nd Aviation Detachment and the West Point Fire and Rescue teams performed Hoist Training at LZ Eagle in the U.S. Military Academy training area in late September. The 2nd Aviation Detachment conducted full rehearsal of its and USMA’s Aircraft Pre-Accident Plan. The training is conducted to ensure aircrews, recovery/rescue/support crews and staff are prepared to respond in the event of an aircraft incident/accident at USMA.