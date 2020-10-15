COMMUNITY FEATURED ITEMS

MWR offers outdoor movies

West Point Morale, Welfare and Recreation is excited to announce a few outdoor movies happening this month.

• Friday, 7:15 p.m.—The Outdoor Recreation staff will host an outdoor “drive-in” style movie as it features Frozen II at the PX Parking Lot near H-Lot fields.

The Exchange will offer concession specials for movie-goers inside the Express that night.

See page 11 for the movie advertisment.

• Oct. 30, 6 p.m.—The Child and Youth Services Middle School/Teen staff will host two outdoor movie nights at the Youth Center (Building 500) for CYS enrolled youth grades 6-12. A Quiet Place is the movie that will be shown.

For details about these events, visit westpoint.armymwr.com.