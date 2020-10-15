Esper Visits

Photos by Tarnish Pride/USMA PAO and Jorge Garcia/PV Photos by Tarnish Pride/USMA PAO and Jorge Garcia/PV

Secretary of Defense Honorable Mark Esper, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1986, visited West Point Friday and Saturday. Esper (above and left) discussed current affairs with Russia, China and U.S. allied partners with the Class of 2021 Cadets in Eisenhower Hall Theatre. He participated and taught in DS455, Comparative Defense Policy. During his visit, he also participated in a podcast with the Modern War Institute, ate lunch with cadet leadership and went to the Army-Citadel football game.