October is depression education and awareness month

By Department of Behavior Health, Keller Army Community Hospital

Keller Army Community Hospital will recognize October as National Depression Education and Awareness month with a social media (Facebook) information post every Thursday in October.

Keller will talk about depression in an effort to educate its beneficiaries, to raise awareness of depression and to normalize mental health discussions.

Depression, even the most severe cases, can be treated. The earlier treatment begins, the more effective it is. Most adults will see an improvement in their symptoms when treated with talk therapy (psychotherapy), antidepressant medications or a combination of both.

If you think you may have depression, start by making an appointment to see your doctor or health care provider. This could be your primary doctor or a health provider who specializes in diagnosing and treating mental health conditions (psychologist or psychiatrist).

Certain medications, and some medical conditions, such as viruses or a thyroid disorder, can cause the same symptoms as depression. A doctor can rule out these possibilities by doing a physical exam, interview and lab tests. If the doctor can find no medical condition that may be causing the depression, the next step is a psychological evaluation.

• Keller beneficiaries can make an appointment with their Primary Care Provider (PCP) to determine if medications or a medical condition is causing depression-like symptoms, or to discuss if an appointment with a mental health counselor is recommended.

• Active duty and family members can also directly contact Keller’s Behavior Health team, in Building 606, at 845-938-4704 or -3441.

• U.S. Military Academy cadets and U.S. Military Academy Preparatory cadet candidates can make a medical appointment through Behavior Health (information above) or can reach out confidentially to the Center for Personal Development, Washington Hall, Room 6306, by making an appointment on-line via CIS or calling 845-938-3022 or -2360.

• Active duty, cadets and cadet candidates can also reach out to the West Point Chaplain Office at 845-938-3316.

• Anyone can contact the National Crisis Hotline, 24/7, to talk to a trained specialist at 1-800-273-8255 for free and confidential emotional support.

• Anyone can text “741741” to connect with a Crisis Counselor for free.

Additional information can be found at:

• Health.mil (Official website of the Military Health System) at https://www.mhanational.org/conditions/depression;

• National Institute of Mental Health at https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/depression/index.shtml;

• Mental Health America at https://www.mhanational.org/conditions/depression;

• New York State Office of Mental Health at https://omh.ny.gov/;

• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/;

• Crisis Text Line at https://www.crisistextline.org/.

Let’s continue to talk about it … and if you need help, there are plenty of resources available. Remember: Getting help is a sign of “STRENGTH.” Let’s end the stigma.