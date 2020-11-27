COMMUNITY FEATURED ITEMS
COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENTS
West Point Commissary holiday hours
The West Point Commissary hours during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays are as follows:
Thanksgiving Week:
• Today, Closed;
• Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Christmas Week:
• Dec. 21-23, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.;
• Dec. 24, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.;
• Dec. 25, Closed.
Chipotle opens in Highland Falls
Chipotle is now open at 521 Main Street in Highland Falls, next to the USAA building.
This is a first of its kind restaurant as Chipotle will offer digtial-only purchases for pick-up and delivery only. There is no dine-in on the premises.
Customers must order at www.chipotle.com, the Chipotle app or a third-party delivery partner.