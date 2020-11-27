COMMUNITY FEATURED ITEMS

West Point Commissary holiday hours

The West Point Commissary hours during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays are as follows:

Thanksgiving Week:

• Today, Closed;

• Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Christmas Week:

• Dec. 21-23, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.;

• Dec. 24, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.;

• Dec. 25, Closed.

Chipotle opens in Highland Falls

Chipotle is now open at 521 Main Street in Highland Falls, next to the USAA building.

This is a first of its kind restaurant as Chipotle will offer digtial-only purchases for pick-up and delivery only. There is no dine-in on the premises.

Customers must order at www.chipotle.com, the Chipotle app or a third-party delivery partner.