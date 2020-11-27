Drone data collection

The West Point Military Police works with cadet majors from the Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering in collecting pressure data via a drone while 75mm cannons fire blanks Nov. 4 at Range 11. The Drone Assisted Targeting Cadet Capstone team used netting to ensure that the cannon crew is physically separated from the drone. This project is supported by Army Futures Command, U.S. Combat Capabilities Development Center Armaments Center at Picatinny Arsenal, N.J. The project aims to design a small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS) that can ﬂy near friendly tanks to help them with targeting.