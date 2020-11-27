Health Benefits Week, Season is ongoing
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual in-person Health Benefits Fair at Eisenhower Hall for civilians during the benefits open season is not being held this year. Instead, in coordination with health providers, individuals can attend webinars, virtual seminars and one-on-one virtual meetings by appointment available to the West Point workforce during open season. The Health Benefits Open Season runs through Dec. 14.