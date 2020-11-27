JUST ANNOUNCED

November Art To Go Arts and Crafts home craft kits ongoing

Art To Go Arts and Crafts home craft kits has three kits to choose from. Canvas kits include 11”x14” canvas and paint, plus to-follow video instructions. Great for a quiet night at home, social gatherings or birthday parties.

Monthly pallet sign selections. Price includes 6”x24” board, wood, stencil, brushes and how-to instructions.

Pottery to-go kits includes pottery piece, paint and firing. Choose from dog bank, dinosaur, mason jar spoon rest or birthday cake plate.

There is a nominal fee for these kits. Brush kits are available for an additional. For more details, call 845-938-4812 or visit westpointartsandcrafts.com.

Victor Constant Ski Area ski passes on sale now for DOD cardholders

The Victor Constant Ski Area 2020-21 ski passes are on sale online now for DOD cardholders only through Dec. 22. Ski passes for the general public go on sale Dec. 23.

The passes can be purchased online at victorconstantski.com. For more details, call 845- 938-8810.

(NEW) Lake Frederick Winter Cabin Rentals through March 31

Enjoy Lake Frederick this fall and winter season. Bunk House rentals will be available to rent through March 31 at a nominal fee. The rentals include heat, mini fridge, picnic table, fire ring and charcoal grill.

Now available, four family style cabins with dining and table sitting area. Wood, bagged ice and Lake Frederick patches available for purchase. For more details or to book your reservations online, visit westpoint.armymwr.com or call 845-938-2503.

CYS Youth Sports Rec Winter Season Clinics

Child and Youth Services Recreation winter season clinics for youth basketball and volleyball will be offered this season. Registration is now open for military, DOD civilians and all other eligible youth. All clinics are instructional based and no games will be played.

The season runs from Dec. 7 through Feb. 25. Current physical is required at the time of registration. There is a nominal price for these clinics.

For registration questions, call 845-938-1362 and for sports clinics questions, call 845-938-3208. For more details, visit westpoint.armymwr.com.

(NEW) Teen Holiday Movie Night Dec. 11

Child and Youth Services will be playing “Home Alone” on an inflatable screen from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Youth Center. The movie will be shown in the gymnasium at the center located at 500 Washington Road.

The movie is free and open to youth in grades 6-12. A permission slip is required and is available at the Youth Center or by emailing david.a.walters.naf@mail.mil. For more details, call 845-938-3727 or visit westpointcys.com.

West Point Community Noontime Ultimate Frisbee tournament ongoing until Tuesday

The West Point Community Noontime Ultimate Frisbee tournament is being played noon-12:45 p.m. Monday-Friday until Tuesday at River Courts.

The tournament is open to all active duty personnel and DOD ID cardholders. To sign-up, call MWR Intramural Sports at 845-938-3066. For more details, visit westpoint.armymwr.com.

Cadet only hours at the West Point Bowling Center

The cadet only expanded hours at the West Point Bowling Center are from 7:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights. Closure is still at 7:30 p.m. for the larger West Point community.

Outdoor seating has been added for food/beverage consumption.

Indoor dining is permitted with social distancing measures. For more information, call 845-938-2140 or visit westpoint.armymwr.com.

ODR Cadet Paintball Weekend Packages are ongoing

Cadet Paintball weekend packages are available from the Outdoor Equipment Checkout Center. Advanced appointment with minimum 20 participants is required to reserve the course.

Cost includes gun rental, 500 paintballs, pizza, a non-alcoholic beverage and two hours of course time.

For more details, call 845-938-0123 or visit westpoint.armymwr.com.

Framing and engraving with West Point Arts and Crafts

The custom framing experts at West Point Arts and Crafts can turn any achievement into a timeless work of art.

Choose from over 500 quality moldings, 450 acid-free mats and opt for UV-Protective glass to prevent fading.

Arts and Crafts also offer engraving for any special occasion.

Give them a call for any special engraving items you may have. Arts and Crafts easy and quick pricing allows you to design to your budget. For more details, call 845-938-4812.

Dinner-To-Go Delivery Service for West Point Residents

The West Point Club’s Dinner-To-Go is available Monday through Friday.

Place your order by 2 p.m. that day and specify a pick up time between 4–6:30 p.m. and pick up your meal at the West Point Club’s Benny Havens Lounge.

Servings for four or six are available for a nominal fee.

For pricing and menu items, visit thewestpointclub.com or call 845-446-5506/5504.