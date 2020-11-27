MWR events/offerings

FEATURED EVENT

West Point Club Date Night at the Hudson Hideaway

The West Point Club is offering dinner date nights to be held Wednesday and Thursday evenings in the Hudson Room from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday-Dec. 3, 9-10 and 16-17 and is open to the public.

Enjoy a four-course meal with beautiful views of the Hudson River. Each week, the club will have different menu options to choose from.

For weekly menu options, visit thewestpointclub.com. There is a nominal fee for the events. Reservations are required, no walk-ins. The event is limited to 50 people per night.

Last reservation is at 8 p.m. For reservations, call 845-938-5120.