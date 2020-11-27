THE KELLER SPOTLIGHT

Keller Army Community Hospital would like to welcome Capt. Grant Adams, D.O. — Internal Medicine/Primary Care. To schedule an appointment with Capt. Grant:

• Call the Appointment Center at 845-938-7992 or 800-552-2907.

• Scheduled an appointment via the TRICARE Patient Portal at https://www.tricareonline.com/.

We thnak you for putting your trust in Army Medicine and Keller Army Community Hospital … where Army Medicine is Army Strong.

Courtesy Graphic from Keller Army Community Hospital