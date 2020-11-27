THE KELLER SPOTLIGHT
November 27th, 2020 | Keller Corner, News and Features
Keller Army Community Hospital would like to welcome Capt. Grant Adams, D.O. — Internal Medicine/Primary Care. To schedule an appointment with Capt. Grant:
• Call the Appointment Center at 845-938-7992 or 800-552-2907.
• Scheduled an appointment via the TRICARE Patient Portal at https://www.tricareonline.com/.
We thnak you for putting your trust in Army Medicine and Keller Army Community Hospital … where Army Medicine is Army Strong.
Courtesy Graphic from Keller Army Community Hospital