TRICARE, FEDVIP Open Season deadline is Dec. 14

TRICARE Open Season is the annual period when you can enroll in or change your health care coverage for the next year. This year, TRICARE Open Season began Nov. 9 and ends Dec. 14. Any enrollment changes you make will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

Open season applies to anyone enrolled in or eligible for a TRICARE Prime option or TRICARE Select.

Additionally, it is Open Season to enroll in the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP) or make changes to your existing FEDVIP plan.

If you’re eligible to participate in TRICARE Open Season or FEDVIP Open Season, you have three options:

• Stay in your plan;

• Enroll in a plan;

• Change plans.

For more information on TRICARE Open Season, go to https://tricare.mil/openseason20.

For more information on TRICARE Select Group A Retirees, go to https://www.tricare.mil/selectenrollmentfees.

For more information on FEDVIP, go to https://www.benefits.gov/benefit/4587.