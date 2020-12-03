Army-Air Force rescheduled for Dec. 19

Graphic Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications Graphic Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The postponed Army-Air Force football game has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at Michie Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 7. This season marks the 49th year of Commander-in-Chief’s competition among the three academies. The 121st iteration of Army-Navy Game is set for the week prior on Dec. 12 at Michie Stadium. Like previous home games this season, a fan attendance decision will be announced at a later date.