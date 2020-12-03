COMMUNITY FEATURED ITEMS

COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENTS

(NEW) Wreaths Across America at West Point

The 11th annual West Point Wreaths Across America Wreath Laying Ceremony on Saturday is closed to the general public due to the COVID-19 health crisis. However, to continue to ensure there is a wreath to honor every grave site again this year, Wreaths Across America is hoping for donations.

The instructions to order are:

1. Go To wreathsacrossamerica.org/pa0015

2. Click “Sponsor a Wreath”

3. You may choose to donate a specific number of Wreaths.

If you know anyone who would like to sponsor a wreath, pass this information on.

West Point Commissary holiday hours

The West Point Commissary hours during the Christmas holidays are as follows:

• Dec. 21-23, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.;

• Dec. 24, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.;

• Dec. 25, Closed.