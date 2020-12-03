Fix bayonets, honoring 25th ID

Photos by Dustin Satloff/Army Athletic Communications Photos by Dustin Satloff/Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point football team unveiled its 2020 Army-Navy Game uniform Sunday. The uniform tells the story of the Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division during the Korean War. In honoring the past of the Tropic Lightning Division, the uniform reveals the story of valor, courage and sacrifice of the Soldiers who served that era as today’s Soldiers don their patches, adopt their mottos and hold their deeds close to their hearts. For more details on the uniform, visit www.tropiclightning.football. For comments on the uniform from a prior-service cadet who served in the division and background on the uniform, see pages 4, 5 and 16. The Army-Navy Game is set for 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Michie Stadium. The game will air live on CBS.