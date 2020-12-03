Football to represent 25th Infantry Division for 2020 Army-Navy Game

By Rachel Caton

Army Athletic Communications

For the 2020 Army-Navy Game, presented by USAA, the Army West Point football team will honor the 25th Infantry Division with special uniforms for America’s Game, which is set for 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Michie Stadium. The game will air live on CBS.

For more details on the uniform, visit www.tropiclightning.football.

Origins: The United States Army formed the Hawaiian Division in 1921 to protect the Islands and growing interests in the Pacific. On Oct. 1, 1941, the Hawaiian Division was split, creating the 24th and 25th Infantry Divisions. The 25th Infantry Division was stationed at Schofield Barracks on the Island of Oahu.

Just over two months old when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, the 25th Infantry Division would move to Guadalcanal and take part in some of the most bitter fighting in the Pacific Theatre.

“Electric Strawberry”: The 25th Infantry Division’s iconic shoulder insignia is a lightning bolt superimposed on a taro leaf. The colors of gold and red were those of the late Hawaiian monarchy.

Soldiers over the years have jokingly referred to the patch as the “Electric Strawberry.”

27th Infantry Regiment Wolfhounds: The 27th Infantry Regiment was the first American Regiment to completely defeat a full-scale NKPA (North Korean) attack.

The 27th is a sub unit of the 25th Infantry Division. All of the sub units of the 25th ID will be honored with helmet stickers.

Each unit has a unique history and info on each can be seen on the microsite. This is the first year we have a heavy emphasis on a sub unit (27th Wolfhounds) in addition to the overall division.

Wolfhounds: The 27th heavy fire was devastating. Gen. Walton Walker, U.S. Military Academy Class of 1912, would use the Wolfhounds sent to trouble spots around the perimeter during the battle of Pusan (Major Korean War Battle).

It was during this crucial defensive action, a Time magazine photographer made famous the graffiti of Cpl. Kenneth Taylor who painted the words “27th Inf, Courtesy of Fox Co.” on the broad side of a destroyed NKPA T-34 tank. So there would be no confusion, he also improvised a “Wolfhounds” along the barrel.

How They Got Their Name: The Wolfhounds earned their nickname in Siberia in World War I aggressively pursuing Bolshevik Forces while guarding the Trans-Siberian Railroad.

Kolchak, a pure bred Russian wolfhound, and all his successors embody the regiment’s nickname and personify the tenacious ferocious fighting nature of the regiment. The regiment has a reputation of utter ferocity in combat and gentle compassion in peace.

“NEC ASPERA TERRENT”: NEC is pronounced like “Neck.” Wolfhounds motto, known as multiple meanings due to it being Latin and how it’s translated, but it was a very strong meaning—

• No Fear on Earth

• Frightened By No Difficulties

• Difficulties be Damned.

Other:

Fix Bayonets: Inspired by Medal of Honor recipient Lewis Millett, who received the Medal of Honor during the Korean War for leading the last major American Bayonet charge. He was part of the Wolfhounds.

With only bayonets and hand grenades, the company fought a hand-to-hand assault against heavy opposing fire. Millett and his Soldiers used their bayonets with such lethality that the enemy fled in disbelief.

Flag: The flag is accurate for the Korean War era featuring 48 stars for the number of states during the time (Alaska and Hawaii were officially added as states in 1959).