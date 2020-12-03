Holiday stress and the Coronavirus pandemic

By Catherine Little

Directorate of Morale, Welfare and Recreation

The holiday season is a joyful yet stressful time of the year for a number of families. This holiday season, the normal stress of the holidays is coupled with the fatigue of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

If you, like many of us, are unable to travel to spend time with families and friends this holiday season, think of fun and positive ways to include yourself in family gatherings through virtual means.

Hold a family ugly sweater contest for Christmas and post for all to see. Also, what about the sharing of cooking contests such as best casserole, most delicious looking cakes/pies, recipes that will capture the heart and stomach of all your families and friends.

Most of all, take care of you. Sing, dance, draw, read, share family photos, meditate, learn yoga, exercise, write about your unusual holiday season and what it has meant for you.

Feeling stressed and/or overwhelmed is normal. How you react to that stress may or may not be so normal.

Because this year comes with added stressors, some families may find themselves at wits end. There may be increased arguing between spouses/intimate partners. You may find yourself becoming easily angered and frustrated at your children and/or pets.

Arguments can sometimes quickly turn to physical aggression because you do not know how to channel pent up emotions.

The Army Community Service’s Family Advocacy Program wants you to know that it is available to help.

If you know that you are arguing more than usual, feeling overwhelmed, have hit or feel like hitting your spouse/child/intimate partner, reach out to us. Stop, Think — before you Act.

You can contact the Family Advocacy Program manager, from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 845-938-0633 or the Victim Advocate at 845-938-5658 for stress and anger management tips or information on how to maintain a healthy family relationship during this holiday season.

If you did not think before you acted and your relationship went from healthy to unhealthy, you can contact the FAPM and/or Victim Advocate.

After hours, weekends and holidays, you can contact the 24/7 Victim Advocate Call Center to make any reports of unrestricted or restricted spouse/intimate partner maltreatment.

The Victim Advocate Call Center will notify the FAPM on the next business day. For reports of child maltreatment, contact the Military Police at 845-938-3333 or the New York State Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-342-3720.

Other available resources are the Behavioral Health Clinic at 845-938-3441, Military Family Life Counselor at 845-219-4199 or 845-499-0145, Military OneSource at 1-800-342-9647 or 1-800-273-8255 or the installation Chaplain’s office at 845-938-2003

We are all here to help decrease your stress during the 2020 holiday season. Do not let the pandemic win — have a joyous holiday season.