Keller Corner: Weekly updates, COVID-19 info

For a one-stop shop of all updated coronavirus information, Keller Army Community Hospital notifications, how to stop the spread of COVID-19, federal/state/local guidance and the U.S. Military Academy and Army Garrison West Point webpages, visit https://kach.amedd.army.mil/West-Point-COVID-19-INFO/.

It’s been two weeks since … the GREAT AMERICAN SMOKEOUT

The doctors, nurses and staff at Keller Army Community Hospital, Mologne Cadet Health Center and the Center for Personal Development are ready to assist you in your goal of a tobacco/nicotine-free lifestyle.

Call and schedule an appointment today at 845-938-7992 or 800-552-2907 to learn about the variety of medications designed to help you stop the use of nicotine products.

If you are a U.S. Military Academy cadet or a U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School cadet candidate looking for smoking cessation assistance, you can make an appointment online through CIS or call Mologne at 845-938-3003 or CPD front desk at 845-938-3022.

The KACH’s Substance Use Disorder Clinic Care (SUDCC) is open to cadets, active duty service members and beneficiaries who are interested in seeking help independently. The SUDCC is located in building 656 and you can schedule an appointment by walking in from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or by calling 845-938-7691.

Additionally, the West Point community, USMA cadets and USMAPS cadet candidiates can (1) go to the Department of Defense site at http://www.ucanquit2.org/, or (2) go to the New York State Smokers’ Quitline at http://www.nysmokefree.com/ or call 866-NY-QUITS.

The professional staffs of KACH, Mologne and CPD are ready to improve the health and wellness of the military member, the military community and all of our beneficiaries. Together, we can help you quit … and, possibly, get you to enjoy a smoke/tobacco-free lifestyle.

COVID-19 and Your Mental Health: It’s OK not to be OK

Being aware of your mental health during this Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is paramount.

We are familiar with viruses like the common cold and flu, but COVID-19 is new and presents a situation that none of us could have imagined a few short months ago. COVID-19 has resulted in business closures, social distancing and quarantine and/or safety measures which have led to changes in our daily lives.

There are several steps to reduce anxiety during this pandemic and maintain your mental health:

• There are small things that everyone can do, while practicing social distancing or self-quarantine, to help reduce the amount of anxiety they are experiencing. This includes but is not limited to talking to a friend and asking them to be your support, find ways to clear your mind — take a walk or use a meditation application, or using resources like the Crisis Text Line (Text “MHA” to 741741).

• Realize what you can control and focus on those things that can provide you with some comfort.

• Be aware of the signs of anxiety. While it’s normal to be worried and stressed, people with anxiety tend to be more exaggerated in their feelings of worry and tension. Some symptoms include stomach/digestive problems, increased heart rate, or changes in energy and difficulty sleeping.

Understand that your concerns are valid and your anxiety is real.

The statistics prove that one out of five people will experience a mental health condition, and five out of five people go through a challenge that will affect their mental health. Seeking help is a sign of strength.

If you are taking steps to manage worry and anxiety during this pandemic, but those steps don’t seem to be helping, there are resources you can utilize. By seeking help, you can improve your lifestyle and the lives of those around you.

Go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/managing-stress-anxiety.html for more information.

TRICARE Open Season open until Dec. 14

TRICARE Open Season is the annual period when you can enroll in or change your health care coverage for the next year.

TRICARE Open Season continues through Dec. 14. Any enrollment changes you make will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

Open season applies to anyone enrolled in or eligible for a TRICARE Prime option or TRICARE Select.

If you’re eligible to participate in TRICARE Open Season, you have three options:

• Stay in your plan.

• Enroll in a plan.

• Change plans.

For more information on TRICARE Open Season, go to https://tricare.mil/openseason20.