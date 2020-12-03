One Stop Shop: Consolidating in/outprocessing to Bldg. 626

Cadets and faculty will now visit Building 626 for in/outprocessing that houses G1, HHC, CPAC (civilian personnel), AMPO (military pay), G-8 (budget, travel), Transportation and SJA, which is located on the second floor. When entering the main door, turn to your right and down the hall. The first offices to the right are HHC (reception, first sergeant and commander); then when you move into the large open space that now belongs to the G-1 (formerly was LRC transportation). The LRC transportation staff has shifted back to the northwest corner of Building 626.