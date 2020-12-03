The battle of cadet talents

Photos by Class of 2023 Cadet Joshua Reece Photos by Class of 2023 Cadet Joshua Reece

Six finalists from the U.S. Corps of Cadets participated in the Cadet Battleground Talent Showcase (CBTS) Saturday at Eisenhower Hall. The cadets advanced to the final round of the talent show after two elimination rounds in the weeks leading up to the finals. The final six cadet talents included singing country, R&B and Latino music, performing martial arts, playing the piano and the violin. The top three prizes were $200, $125 and $75, respectively, as well as cash prizes for their companies. The top three cadet performances were Class of 2024 Cadet Brandon Liu, who performed a martial arts routine and earned third place. Second place went to Class of 2022 Cadet Bianca Greer who sang “Shallow” by Lady Gaga. The first place prize and winner of the CBTS competition went to Class of 2022 Cadet Josh Riddick (above center) who sang Latino music and played the violin. Eisenhower Hall was at 25% capacity for the event, maximum allowed due to COVID-19 rescrictions, however, the performance was live-streamed on Youtube and ‘DigiWorld,’ of which there were nearly 1,000 viewers. The event was sponsored by USAA, the West Point Association of Graduates and West Point Parents’ Clubs from across the nation.