Army-Navy Game force protection awareness for Saturday
By Ricky A. Calderon
DPTMS Force Protection Officer
In order to protect West Point residents, Corps of Cadets and the Brigade of Midshipmen during the Army-Navy Game, no general public access is allowed. The following force protection measures and restrictions will be in effect:
All of West Point’s access control points will be closed from approximately 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. During that time, employees who require access to the installation for work purposes must provide Kevin Goodwin (kevin.m.goodwin10.civ@mail.mil) a roster with the individual(s) name, duty position and duty location.
Non-CAC employees must provide a valid Local Access Credential and COVID-19 screening form before gaining access to West Point.
Residents who depart the installation after the closure time will not be allowed to re-enter. The Visitor Control Center will be closed on game day.
Military Police will patrol the housing areas throughout the day. Housing area residents are requested to notify the Provost Marshal of any suspicious activity in the housing areas on game day.
Road restrictions and closures:
• Thayer Road (Mills intersection to Mahan Hall) and Cullum Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday. In addition, the Buffalo Soldier Field lot will be closed from from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday. Towing will be strictly enforced during this time.
• At the end of the game for approximately 90 minutes from Mills and Thayer Roads to Thayer Road Extension (leading to Grant Turn-around) will be closed — to include connecting roadways.
• Stony Lonesome Road from Delafield Road to Schofield Place will be closed at 7:45 a.m. and remain closed for the duration of the game. This roadway will reopen approximately 45 minutes after the end of the game.
• Stony Lonesome Road will be one-way northbound from approximately 8-11 a.m. The intersection at Stony Lonesome Road and Washington Road to Delafield Road will be closed from 1:30-3 p.m.
• Schofield Place roadway will be one-way from 8:20-8:45 a.m.. Lusk housing will be inaccessible from approximately 8:45-9:15 a.m. and for 45 minutes after the game. In addition, starting at 9:15 a.m., Lusk residents will be able to depart, however, they can not return until approximately 10:45 a.m.
• No parking will be allowed on Cullum Road adjacent to Malek Stadium, and the Kosciuszko monument from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday.
• No parking will be allowed on Stewart Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
• Those with a valid pass will be able to access the roadway during this time.
• No Parking along Swift Road from Building 626 to the MP Station from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday.
The following are the times/ dates parking lots will be closed — Towing will be enforced:
• Michie Stadium East Stands—all day today through to the end of the game.
• Holleder Lot—all day today through to the end of the game.
• Michie Stadium West Stands—6 p.m. Friday until the end of the game.
• D/G Lot—10 p.m. Friday until the end of the game.
• Clinton Lot—10 p.m. Friday until 11 a.m. Sunday.
• Doubleday Lot—10 p.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Saturday.
• AAA/C/F Lots—10 p.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m. p.m. Sunday. Required parking passes to park in these lots.
• E Lot—Parking for cadets only.
• North end of AOG Lot (pass required to enter)—10 p.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Saturday.
• South end of AOG Lot—10 p.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Saturday.
General Information:
• Observing the game from outside the stadium is prohibited.
• All lettered parking lots require a parking pass.
• Pedestrian access through the blocking positions with Stadium credential or blocking pass only.
• USMA staff may park on Williams Road (the road along the train station near South Dock up to Thayer Hall), Thayer Roof and designated Moat parking spaces.
• USCC staff and faculty may park at the Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center and upper ACPDC parking lot.
Times are subject to change due to mission requirements.