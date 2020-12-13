Army-Navy Game force protection awareness for Saturday

By Ricky A. Calderon

DPTMS Force Protection Officer

In order to protect West Point residents, Corps of Cadets and the Brigade of Midshipmen during the Army-Navy Game, no general public access is allowed. The following force protection measures and restrictions will be in effect:

All of West Point’s access control points will be closed from approximately 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. During that time, employees who require access to the installation for work purposes must provide Kevin Goodwin (kevin.m.goodwin10.civ@mail.mil) a roster with the individual(s) name, duty position and duty location.

Non-CAC employees must provide a valid Local Access Credential and COVID-19 screening form before gaining access to West Point.

Residents who depart the installation after the closure time will not be allowed to re-enter. The Visitor Control Center will be closed on game day.

Military Police will patrol the housing areas throughout the day. Housing area residents are requested to notify the Provost Marshal of any suspicious activity in the housing areas on game day.

Road restrictions and closures:

• Thayer Road (Mills intersection to Mahan Hall) and Cullum Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday. In addition, the Buffalo Soldier Field lot will be closed from from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday. Towing will be strictly enforced during this time.

• At the end of the game for approximately 90 minutes from Mills and Thayer Roads to Thayer Road Extension (leading to Grant Turn-around) will be closed — to include connecting roadways.

• Stony Lonesome Road from Delafield Road to Schofield Place will be closed at 7:45 a.m. and remain closed for the duration of the game. This roadway will reopen approximately 45 minutes after the end of the game.

• Stony Lonesome Road will be one-way northbound from approximately 8-11 a.m. The intersection at Stony Lonesome Road and Washington Road to Delafield Road will be closed from 1:30-3 p.m.

• Schofield Place roadway will be one-way from 8:20-8:45 a.m.. Lusk housing will be inaccessible from approximately 8:45-9:15 a.m. and for 45 minutes after the game. In addition, starting at 9:15 a.m., Lusk residents will be able to depart, however, they can not return until approximately 10:45 a.m.

• Howze Place and Mills Road from Herbert Hall (AOG Building) to Stony Lonesome Road will be closed at 7:45 a.m. and remain closed until 90 minutes after the end of the game. Only vehicles with a proper vehicle exception pass, or under MP escort will be allowed to access these roadways.