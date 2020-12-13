Branch Night jubilation

Photos by Bryan Ilyankoff/USMA PAO (left photo) and Class of 2024 Cadet Jade McBride Photos by Bryan Ilyankoff/USMA PAO (left photo) and Class of 2024 Cadet Jade McBride

The cadets in the U.S. Military Academy’s Class of 2021 burst into cheers and celebrate after they unsealed their envelopes during West Point’s annual Branch Night Dec. 2 at Washington Hall. During the ceremony, 992 members of the class learned which of the 17 Army branches they were assigned. During Branch Night, 80% of the cadets received their top branch choice and 96% received one of their top three choices they worked hard for during their first three-and-a-half years at West Point. When meshing both the cadets and branches together, 96% of USMA cadets were Most Perferred or Perferred by the branch proponents.