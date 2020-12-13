Branch Night jubilation
December 13th, 2020 | News
The cadets in the U.S. Military Academy’s Class of 2021 burst into cheers and celebrate after they unsealed their envelopes during West Point’s annual Branch Night Dec. 2 at Washington Hall. During the ceremony, 992 members of the class learned which of the 17 Army branches they were assigned. During Branch Night, 80% of the cadets received their top branch choice and 96% received one of their top three choices they worked hard for during their first three-and-a-half years at West Point. When meshing both the cadets and branches together, 96% of USMA cadets were Most Perferred or Perferred by the branch proponents.